** EMS using more naloxone on calls than ever in Indianapolis, Indiana

** Indianapolis first responders in Indiana are apparently using more naloxone on calls than ever. That is the word from Fox 59 (Kelly Reinke/July 19) which said the number of doses administered has doubled in just three years. According to the news station, police, fire, and EMS gave 1,061 doses in 2014, while in 2017 the number was 2,170. In 2018, however, a slight dip has occurred. EMS Medical Director Dr. Daniel O’Donnell said that reduction may be because people have access to Narcan on their own. O’Donnell said it is not unusual for medics to arrive on an overdose call after bystanders have given the med. Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, saw 146 overdose deaths by the close of May 2018. 2017 saw 385 overdose deaths, while 2016 had 331 overdose deaths.