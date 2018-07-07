by In

Minto, New Brunswick – Rapid response paramedic units announced for rural New Brunswick

Montreal, Quebec – Female patient stopped by police after driving off with ambulance

Louisville, Kentucky – Officers pull patient and paramedic from ambulance seconds before explosion

Cheshire, UK – Ambulance parking ticket firm is suspended from carrying out patrols after slapping paramedics with fine

Wales, UK – More than 5,000 ambulance hours lost to handover delays at North Wales hospitals

London, UK – NHS chiefs shamed for having 32 different types of ambulance in report carpeting bosses for wasting 500M pounds

Cumbria, UK – Paramedics to strike every week until October