Montreal, Quebec – After falling, elderly woman waits 8 hours on bathroom floor for paramedics

Fredericton, New Brunswick – City is fourth NB community to get advanced care paramedics

Ellsworth, Maine – Ambulance service agrees to pay Feds $17K to settle false reimbursement case

Waco, Texas – Jury decides on punishment for man who hit medic at MVA scene, cost provider his leg

Charleston, West Virginia – Man who stole ambulance pleads guilty

Worcester, Massachusetts – Man allegedly pulls switchblade on paramedics; arrested by police

Queensland, Australia – Mental health a daily battle for some first responders, Senate inquiry told