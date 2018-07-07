by In

Gary, Indiana – Engines failed on air ambulance helicopter that crashed: NTSB report

Waco, Texas – Trial begins in crash that hurt EMS medic who lost his leg

Indianapolis, Indiana – EMS medics star in lip sync challenge video

Pewaukee, Wisconsin – Life saving measures for toddler may have been delayed because first responders thought he was sleeping

Manchester, UK – NHS paramedics attacked as they tried to help woman on 999 call

North Yorkshire, UK – Ex-ambulance crash driver charged with dangerous driving

Perth, Australia – Manslaughter charged after ambulance crash