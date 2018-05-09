** Michigan flight medic killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Michigan paramedics in Grande Traverse County are mourning the loss of one of their own after an area flight medic was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday. WPBN/WGTU (May 9) said North Flight Aero Medical Team provider John Mull, 63, died after the accident in Leland Township. A 49-year-old female bike passenger from Maple City suffered non life threatening injuries. Police said their initial investigation indicates Mull may have suffered a medical emergency that forced him to leave the road. At the time of his death, he had worked as a flight paramedic for over 30 years. The crash remains under investigation. Funeral services for Mull are pending.