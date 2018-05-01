** Five female paramedics in Chicago sue the city over sexual harassment and gender discrimination

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Five female Chicago paramedics are suing the city for sexual harassment and gender discrimination. That is the word from The Chicago Tribune (Annie Sweeney/May 1) which said the 57 page lawsuit alleges the women were stalked, groped, and subject to superiors making sexually explicit comments. According to the newspaper, three women accused the same ambulance commander of inappropriate behavior which included attempted kissing and inviting the women to touch him in a sexual way. The suit further contends that the women were then punished when they attempted to bring the situation to superiors. As of Tuesday night, there had been no response to the suit from the Chicago Fire Department or from the city itself.