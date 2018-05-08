** New South Wales paramedics cry foul over state government’s failure to protect them from violence

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales paramedics are up in arms over the lack of security measures put in place to protect them from violent patients and bystanders. That is the word from The Daily Liberal (Craig Thomson/May 8) which quoted the Australian Paramedics Association as deriding the state government’s pledge to improve EMS safety and security. Association Secretary Steve Pearce said several security upgrades promised two years ago have never been implemented. The promised initiatives includes such things as improved radio equipment, duress alarms, and GPS devices for ambulances. Pearce said the latter is key, since without GPS a call for help could result in rescuers being unable to find the EMS crew. A spokesman for NSW Ambulance, however, said strategies are being implemented to ensure paramedic safety. Among these are workshops to teach practitioners violence de-escalation strategies and improved communications technology.