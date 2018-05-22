** New York EMS responders file discrimination lawsuit against the city

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A group of EMS responders in New York have filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city alleging both women and minorities are suffering under restrictive promotion policies. That is the word from the Associated Press (May 21) which said the potential class-action was filed Monday in a federal Manhattan court. According to the news service, the suit alleges promotions since the mid-1990s have focused almost exclusively on white males, excluding women and non-white medics. It also contends discretion plays far too big a role in doling out promotions. Along with an injunction preventing further promotions based on the policy, the action is also demanding permanent and fair change. Uniformed EMS Officers Local 3621, which has 535 members, filed the suit.