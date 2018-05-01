** Iowa police identify medic killed in Friday bridge accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Iowa authorities in Dubuque have identified the EMT killed Friday after a crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge as Steven Werner, 34. That is the word from KWWL (April 30) which said Werner worked for Paramount Ambulance at the time of his death. According to the news site, Werner was returning from a Chicago patient transport around 2:10 a.m. when the EMS unit ran into the back of a semi-trailer. The Des Moines Register (AP/April 27) said Werner died at the scene, while his partner Jack Dillman, 19, who was behind the wheel of the ambulance, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. A memorial service in Werner’s memory is set for today in Dubuque. The service will include military honors since Werner was a veteran. He leaves behind a wife and three children.