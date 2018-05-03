** Joint memorial service set to honor lives of Wisconsin air ambulance crew

** A joint memorial service for the three victim’s of last week’s Wisconsin air ambulance crash is set for Friday in Woodruff. That is the word from WAOW (May 2) which said the commemoration will take place at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church. The service will honor the lives of pilot Rico Caruso, 34, as well as flight medics Gregory Rosenthal, 43, and Klint Mitchell, 30. All three were killed while returning from a patient drop-off April 26th in Madison. Their chopper went down about 12 miles north of their Woodruff base. WSAW (April 30) said both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.