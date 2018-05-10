** Missouri paramedic acquitted of spitting on toddler, using racial slur

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Missouri paramedic from Kansas City has been acquitted on assault, battery, and disorderly conduct charges stemming from a February incident involving an overactive toddler. That is the word from KCUR (Sam Zef/May 10) which said Terrence Skeen, 42, was cleared by the jury after his attorney exposed inconsistencies between eye witness testimony to the court and police statements. According to the news site, Skeen allegedly spit on a three year old black boy and used a racial slur while at a Hooter’s restaurant. Two witnesses said they heard him use the language, while the child’s grandfather said Skeen called him a name and threatened to shoot him. Despite the restaurant surveillance video not showing the incident, Skeen was charged anyway. Several of his colleagues defended his character, saying he had never exhibited any racial bias. Skeen, himself, denied it, saying as a gay man he did not approve of discrimination. An attorney for the family involved decried the acquittal. Reginald Stockman also refused to say whether a civil lawsuit would now be launched.