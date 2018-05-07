** Utah paramedics injured after being hit by drunk driver Saturday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Utah police in St. George are investigating a Saturday accident in which the impaired driver of an SUV plowed into an ambulance. That is the word from The St. George News (Joseph Whitham/May 6) which said the 11:13 p.m. smash occurred as the EMS unit was about 3 miles north of Ephraim. According to the newspaper, the eastbound SUV broadsided the southbound prehospital rig after failing to stop at a stop sign. The ambulance then rolled. Two EMTs in the rear of the unit, who were not belted in, sustained non life threatening injuries, while the SUV driver sustained chest injuries. All were taken to hospital in fair condition. The driver of the ambulance, meanwhile, who was wearing a seatbelt was unharmed. Police said charges against the SUV driver are pending.