Indiana man arrested after attacking EMT while in the ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Indiana man from Bloomington was arrested Saturday after assaulting the driver of an ambulance while inside the EMS unit. That is the word from WBIW (May 14) which said Mark Southern, 50, has been charged with intimidation, disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting arrest. According to the news service, Southern attacked the driver after climbing into the front compartment around 2 p.m. when the ambulance stopped. The prehospital unit had pulled over because of a commotion in the rear cab. Although he tried to assault the driver, the driver pinned Southern against the front dash and kept him there till help came. Police arrived shortly afterwards and Southern was taken into custody. There is no word on his next court date.