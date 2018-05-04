** Chicago mayor issues statement on sexual harassment lawsuit against city launched by 5 female paramedics

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Chicago’s mayor says a sexual harassment lawsuit launched by five female paramedics against the city is being taken ‘extremely seriously’. That is the word from WTTW (Matt Masterson/May 3) which quoted Rahm Emanuel as saying serious consequences could result from the action if the accusations are proven to be true. According to the news site, the women have alleged assorted mistreatment such as sexual advances, groping, and explicit comments. They also contend they are now afraid to return to work for fear of retaliation. The mayor said it is critical that all female employees are willing to come forward to make such complaints. Chicago has nearly 755 paramedics, some 30 per cent of whom are women.