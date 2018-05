by In

Providence, Rhode Island – Ambulance stolen from hospital

Kansas City, Missouri – Missouri passes bill to provide counseling services for first responders

Meigs County, Ohio – Man dumped at EMS station leads to death investigation

Suffolk, UK – Man charged with racially abusing paramedic

Shepparton, UK – Paramedic assaulted

Victoria, Australia – Attacks on emergency workers to be treated as seriously as murder

Act, Australia – An unfortunate reality: ACT paramedic assaults reach record high