by In

Aurora, Illinois – Ambulance strikes minivan injuring 11, including 6 children

Las Vegas, Nevada – EMT reported credit card fraud after Las Vegas shooting

New York, New York – EMS workers attacked while responding to fatal shooting in The Bronx

Brighton, UK – Ambulance staff speak out after attacks

Melbourne, Australia – Paramedic hospitalized after alleged assault amid sentence debate

Melbourne, Australia – Bashed paramedic overwhelmed by public support after attackers walk free

Victoria, Australia – Politicians vow to crack down on disgusting attacks after another paramedic assaulted