by In

Reno, Nevada – Drone tests focus on delivering emergency medical supplies

Las Vegas, Nevada – Paramedics step up training for active shooting situations

Manchester, New Hampshire – AMR adding non-opiate pain killer to ambulance supplies

Lexington, Kentucky – Paramedics say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses

Houston, Texas – 2 medics sent to hospital due to carbon monoxide leak on ambulance

Saugerties, New York – Man threatened to kill paramedics and others at ambulance squad, police say

Trenton, New Jersey – Firing upheld for EMT who missed call