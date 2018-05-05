May 10, 2018
Sydney, Nova Scotia – Conditional sentence, lengthy probation for woman who attacked police, paramedics

Vancouver, BC – Obstacle removed for first responder PTSD treatment

St. Petersburg, Florida – Woman calls 911, tells responding paramedics she needs a beer

Winter Haven, Florida – Deaf man arrested for attacking paramedics

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Cost of ambulance rides rising

Modesto, California – Intoxicated man exposes himself to paramedics

Inverness, UK – Man jailed for repeatedly abusing paramedics

