by In

Cornwall, Ontario – Strike deadline set for paramedics

Dallas, Texas – Paramedic running for Congress can’t prove claim he was 9/11 responder

Belmont County, Ohio – Man pleads guilty to stealing ambulance

San Leandro, California – Ambulance/car crash injures 5

Sullivan, Missouri – Mississippi man accused of assaulting paramedic, biting officer

Annapolis, Maryland – Annual ceremony honors first responders killed in the line of duty

Wales, UK – Patient waited 62 hours for ambulance to show up