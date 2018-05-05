Topeka, Kansas – Indictment: Kansas EMT diluted drugs
La Crosse, Wisconsin – Rural EMS providers seeking workers to fill shortages
Dubuque, Iowa – EMT honored in one final call
Contra Costa, California – State alleges bid rigging in EMS contract with ConFire and AMR
Sussex, UK – Paramedics to carry out home visits
Glasgow, Scotland – Stalker paramedic who posed as ‘big bad wolf gansgster’ struck off after sickening campaign of terror against exes
Queensland, Australia – Australia’s most dangerous profession revealed to be paramedics