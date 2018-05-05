by In

Topeka, Kansas – Indictment: Kansas EMT diluted drugs

La Crosse, Wisconsin – Rural EMS providers seeking workers to fill shortages

Dubuque, Iowa – EMT honored in one final call

Contra Costa, California – State alleges bid rigging in EMS contract with ConFire and AMR

Sussex, UK – Paramedics to carry out home visits

Glasgow, Scotland – Stalker paramedic who posed as ‘big bad wolf gansgster’ struck off after sickening campaign of terror against exes

Queensland, Australia – Australia’s most dangerous profession revealed to be paramedics