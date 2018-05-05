by In

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador and Newfoundland – Ambulance response times longer in central Labrador

Lancaster, Pennsylvania – Police, EMT resources are being hit by a rise in synthetic drug use

Dubuque, Iowa – Ambulance crews help co-workers attend EMT’s funeral

Dallas, Texas – One year later paramedic opens up about being shot

Worcestershire, UK – Paramedics not allowed to take boy to hospital three minutes away, inquest told

Birmingham, UK – Delivery giant UPS launches probe after angry note left on ambulance answering 999 call

Paphos, Cyprus – Probe into ambulance crew who allegedly refused to treat woman