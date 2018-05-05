by In

Rochester, New York – City comes together to celebrate the life of former EMT

Austin, Texas – Lawsuit accuses EMS of treating officer first, neglecting others in crash

Waco, Texas – Fundraiser held for local paramedic who needs prosthetic leg

Columbia, Missouri – Memorial stair climb honors fallen 9/11 first responders

Shropshire, UK – Mud hurled at West Midlands ambulance and wing mirror slashed in vile attack

East Midlands, UK – Woman ordered to pay compensation for calling ambulance 740 times, including 97 times on Christmas Day

Manchester, UK – Paramedics to be balloted for strike action