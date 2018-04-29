** Wisconsin authorities identify victims of Thursday’s air ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Wisconsin authorities in Milwaukee have identified the three air ambulance crew members killed in a crash near Hazlehurst Thursday. The Associated Press (April 29) said the dead include Hazlehurst pilot Rico Caruso, 34, and medics Gregory Rosenthal, 43, from Mosinee, and Watersmeet, Michigan resident Klint Mitchell, 30. The trio were en route back to Woodruff after doing a patient drop-off in Madison when the accident occurred. Funeral services are pending.