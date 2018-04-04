by In

Montreal, Quebec – Urgences-sante has a permanent home at Montreal-Trudeau airport

Charlottetown, PEI – St. John Ambulance returns to PEI with volunteer medical responders

London, UK – New law will make it illegal to assault paramedics and firefighters doing vital emergency work

Sussex, UK – Paramedics to resume GP home visits under new rota system

Cumbria, UK – Paramedics could strike as long running pay dispute continues

London UK – 39% of ambulance staff suffer PTSD as sexual and physical assaults rise, new study reveals

Manchester, UK – Drunk man swung punches at paramedics in St. Peter’s Square as medics attend patient