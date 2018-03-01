** Detroit, Michigan EMT facing year in jail after declining to help infant who had stopped breathing

** A former Detroit, Michigan EMT could serve up to a year in prison after being convicted by a jury Wednesday of refusing to treat an eight-month-old girl who had stopped breathing. That is the word from the Detroit News (Oralander Brand-Williams/March 1) which said Ann Marie Thomas, who is in her mid forties, apparently deliberately delayed responding to the girl’s home three years ago on May 30, 2015. According to the news site, Thomas was parked around the corner from the home when the call came in to 911. She then refused to respond because she said family members of the girl might be too emotional. EMS sent another unit, but the child died the following day. Thomas was fired from her job the next month and charged in April of 2017 with failing to provide aid to the infant. Sentencing has been set for April 12th.