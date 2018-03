by In

Moncton, New Brunswick – Man allegedly tries to carjack Good Samaritan’s vehicle after collision with ambulance

North Sydney, Nova Scotia – Cape Breton MLA dismayed over ambulance unavailability

Exeter, New Hampshire – Overdose calls strain EMS

Pueblo County, Colorado – Family sues deputies, EMT over death of inmate

New York, New York – City councilman pleads guilty to blocking ambulance during deportation protest

London, UK – Paramedic may never return to work after being run over by banned biker, court told

Victoria, Australia – Woman assaults paramedic after becoming enraged while being treated