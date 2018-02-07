** New South Wales medics in Australia pondering industrial action over $80 mandatory background check

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales paramedics could be preparing for industrial action if the government refuses to rescind an order that paramedics pay $80 to have a mandatory Working With Children check by April 1st. That is the word from 9News (Chris Okeefe/February 5) which said the union is considering a possible paperwork ban protest that would impact EMS billing. According to the news site, medics could also boycott doing stand-by at sporting events. Australian Paramedics Association secretary Steve Pearce said the government must pay for the check. Pearce said if an agreement is not made on the matter, further action could take place within two weeks. Teachers, nurses, and other public sector workers pay for the check out of their own pockets. Police, however, are exempt from the fee.