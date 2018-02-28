** Families of Florida first responders lobby for PTSD to be covered by workers’ comp

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The family and friends of Florida first responders are pushing the state to include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) under workers’ compensation coverage. That is the word from 7 News Miami (February 7) which said a delegation of relatives of emergency workers made their way to Tallahassee earlier this week to lobby for the change. According to the news service, the proposed bill could get a final approval on the House floor on Friday. Legislators gave the nod to the potential statute in a lower house committee hearing on Monday and a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.