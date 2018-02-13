** Las Vegas police identify EMT killed in Monday crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Nevada police in Las Vegas have identified the EMT killed late Monday night after the ambulance he was in went out of control and rolled down an embankment. Las Vegas Now (Caroline Bleakely/February 13) said Gary John, 57, who worked for American Medical Response, perished around 11:48 p.m. while attending to the patient in the rear cab. John had been with the company for four years and was remembered as a friendly person who would be missed. Along with John, the patient also died. The driver of the EMS unit, meanwhile, remains in hospital. According to the newspaper, wet roads and a steep curve are being blamed for the crash.