** West Virginia medic arrested, charged with sexually assaulting female co-workers

** A West Virginia medic from Welch has been charged with sexually assaulting three female co-workers. That is the word from WVVA (February 5) which said Jimmy Ellis has been tagged with sex abuse in the first degree x 1 and battery x 3. According to the news site, one of the women involved said Ellis began attacking her last fall and continued until a co-worker caught him and reported him. A McDowell County Ambulance Authority spokesman, meanwhile, said Ellis has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case. He is now free on bail. There is no word on his next court date.