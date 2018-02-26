** Texas woman charged after stealing ambulance; leading police on high speed chase

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas woman from San Antonio faces vehicle theft charges after leading police on a high speed chase with a stolen ambulance Sunday morning. That is the word from News4SanAntonio (February 25) which said the 20s aged woman apparently stole the prehospital rig from a residential address. The EMS crew had been called to a medical call around 3:45 a.m. According to the news site, the woman jumped behind the wheel of the ambulance while medics were inside the house. She then proceeded to drive away with the lit up and erratically driven vehicle. The chase ended a short time later when police officers managed to block in the EMS unit. The woman’s name and impending court date have not yet been released.