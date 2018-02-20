** Former Wisconsin EMT pleads guilty to child sex charges; could face decades in prison

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Wisconsin EMT and police officer from Wisconsin Rapids could spend the next four decades behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to three charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. That is the word from USA Today (Karen Madden/February 19) which said Jacob M. Swiedarke, 31, could also receive extended supervision of up to 20 years on each of the three separate charges. According to the newspaper, the jig was up for Swiedarke after a Wood County child acted out in a sexual way in front of her mother. After being questioned on her actions, the child said Swiedarke assaulted her and gave her money to keep quiet about it. Two other accusers then under the age of ten also came forward. The accusations included allegations of both oral sex and intercourse. Charges have also been filed against Swiedarke in Adams County involving another underage child. Sentencing details have not yet been released. At the time of his arrest, Swiedarke was suspended form his work with Weston’s Spirit Ambulance. He resigned from his job as a police officer several years ago for an undisclosed reason.