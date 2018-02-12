** UK patient’s family members damaged ambulance while medics attended call

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** The Northwest Ambulance Service in Ellesmere Port is facing a hefty repair bill after yobs at a call Saturday hurled wine bottles and beer cans at the responding EMS unit. That is the word from The Echo (Lorna Hughes/February 12) which said the evening incident, which did not injure anyone, resulted in the ambulance being taken off the road. According to the newspaper, 250 pounds in repairs were required to replace the vehicle’s shattered window. The incident is the second such attack in two weeks for the organization. Police continue to investigate, but a spokesman for the service said the culprits were family members of the patient being treated. The Chester Chronicle (Carmella de Lucia/February 12) said so far a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is expected in court on February 28th.