** Australian medics in New South Wales start paperwork ban to protest paying for Working with Children checks

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales paramedics have instituted a paperwork ban as part of their continued protest over the government’s mandate that they pay for Working with Children checks. The Australian Associated Press (March 1) said the action means medics will not record patient billing information. According to the news service, practitioners are bristling at having to pay themselves for the $80 checks. Australian Paramedics Association Secretary Steve Pearce said the state should pay the costs involved. Pearce said NSW Police and NSW Fire & Rescue personnel are exempt from paying the fee. The ban, which began at 9 p.m. Wednesday, has no set stoppage date.