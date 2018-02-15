** Indiana paramedic charged with stealing fentanyl

** Indiana police in Indianapolis have arrested a St. Vincent Hospital paramedic for allegedly stealing fentanyl. That is the word from RTV6ABC (Jordan Fischer/February 14) which said Jeanan Joseph, 30, apparently admitted taking six drug vials on an equal number of occasions. According to the news site, the meds were taken during calls. Joseph said she would simply administer less of the drug to a patient and then keep the remainder for herself. She also stole a whole vial by not documenting its absence. Joseph was charged Tuesday with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and possession of a narcotic drug. Because both tags are felonies, she could face up to 2.5 years on each charge if convicted.