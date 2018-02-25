** FDNY paramedic quits department, sues after alleging age discrimination

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Fire Department of New York (FDNY) paramedic is suing the department for age discrimination after alleging he was passed over for a promotion to the organization’s elite rescue medic squad because he is 64-years-old. That is the word from The New York Post (Kathianne Boniello/February 24) which said Edwin Tweedy said he was encouraged to apply for the team by his superiors. According to the newspaper, Tweedy passed both a written and physical exam, but was derailed when the service’s physician cancelled his physical, thereby disqualifying him. Because of the rejection, he has since quit the department. The elite rescue medical squad treats patients in confined spaces, high angle rescue situations, and on other calls involving challenging environments.