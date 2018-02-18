** South African medics robbed while treating patient

** Police in Port Elizabeth are searching for eight men who robbed a pair of paramedics who were attending on a patient with severe head pain Sunday. That is the word from News 24 (Kaveel Singh/February 18) which said the group took the providers’ belongings from the front cab while medics were in the rear with the patient. According to the newspaper, the men fled after paramedics confronted them. They made off with the practitioners’ cell phones, as well as several other personal belongings. A spokesman for local EMS, Sizwe Kupelo, said further incidents such as Sunday’s could mean ambulance personnel wait for police escorts before attending calls.