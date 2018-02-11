** FDNY paramedic still on the job despite child porn charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Fire Department of New York paramedic remains on the job despite being tagged on child porn distribution charges a year ago. That is the word from the New York Daily News (Susan Edelman/February 10) which said Aaron C. Aguirre, 34, was indicted March 14, 2017. According to the newspaper, Aguirre communicated electronically with an undercover cop posing as the father a 5-year-old girl. During the exchanges, Aguirre allegedly expressed interest in having sexual contact with the tot. He also sent the police officer pictures and porn films involving very young children. Aguirre’s lawyer said since his client was not considered a public servant, he would not automatically lose his job upon conviction. Sentences for child porn distribution can reach up to 20 years. Aguirre and his lawyer are seeking a plea agreement on the charges. FDNY spokesman Frank Gribbon, however, said any such felony conviction would result in the department seeking to terminate the offender’s employment. Health department spokesman Jill Montag, meanwhile, said her agency, which was previously unaware of Aguirre’s charges, will move to immediately suspend his licence. Pending the case outcome, Aguirre remains on restricted duties and has no contact with patients.