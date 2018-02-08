** Connecticut paramedic charged in death of toddler

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Connecticut police in Torrington have charged a paramedic with second-degree manslaughter in the death of a 15-month-old baby boy. That is the word from NBC Connecticut (February 8) which said Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa, 27, has also been tagged with risk of injury to a minor and tampering with evidence. According to the news service, Ciccarelli-Rosa was looking after Evan Standish when the child died after being left unattended in a bathtub last June 6th. Ciccarelli-Rosa, who was involved with the child’s mother, tried unsuccessfully to revive Evan with CPR. Although he told police he only left Evan alone for a minute, a subsequent autopsy found the boy had been submerged and had blunt injuries to the head and acute alcohol intoxication.