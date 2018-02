by In

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Paramedic strike stopped

Lethbridge, Alberta – Emergency crews called to 42 drug overdoses in 1 week

New York, New York – FDNY EMT to plead guilty to child porn charges

Orono, Maine – Ambulance hits MDOT truck, crashes

Dubuque, Iowa – Paramedics asking for bullet proof vests

West Midlands, UK – Hoax callers could cost ambulance service 80,000 pounds in a year

Soweto, South Africa – Ambulance no-show blamed for deaths