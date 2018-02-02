by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – New training, equipment needed to keep paramedics safe: union

Sacramento, California – Ambulance hits motorcycle on its way to a scene

Forest Hill, Maryland – Ambulance service faces whistleblower lawsuit over Medicaid billing

Wales, UK – Ambulance man harassed nurse after break-up he couldn’t accept

Melbourne, Australia – Paramedics trial body cams

Dunedin, New Zealand – Ambulance stolen during emergency call

Krugersdorp, South Africa – Paramedic among those injured at accident scene