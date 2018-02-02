by In

Waterloo, Ontario – Paramedics fast track new ambulance to address rising 911 calls

Vancouver, BC – BC ambulances have attended 115 cold exposure calls so far this year

Deland, Florida – Man taser after found attack paramedic at the side of the road

Buffalo, New York – Ambulance fire explodes oxygen tank, sends shrapnel flying at AMR HQs

Saginaw, Michigan – Ambulance was stuck in snow bank during fire that killed two women

Exeter, UK – Drug user find just 70 pounds after Spice fuelled attack on paramedic