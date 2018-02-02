by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Ambulance service in Nova Scotia can’t keep up with unprecedented call volumes

Madison, Wisconsin – “We have to help them carry on”: Local program helps first responders cope with PTSD

Honolulu, Hawaii – Honolulu EMS asks lawmakers for help, citing a need for more ambulances

Ogden, Utah – Woman stole ambulance while first responders were busy on call

Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Punishment could increase for assaulting ambulance workers, firefighters

East of England, UK – Ambulance trust very sorry for delays as it investigates 22 serious incidents

Scotland, UK – Red faced ambulance chiefs apologize to Scots fire service after director slates brigade online