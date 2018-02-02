by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Emergency room backups resulting in slower paramedic response times: union

St. Catherine’s, Ontario – Record year for ambulance offload delays

Charlottetown, PEI – Paramedics will do more home care under new programs

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Ambulance crash suspect could be deported pending legal case

Las Vegas, Nevada – First responders mourn EMT’s death in ambulance crash

Blackpool, UK – Ambulance crews working flat out after service is branded “shambles”

ACT, Australia – Minimum EMS crew levels to be reviewed after target failures