Portage la Prairie, Manitoba – Manitoba senior billed $500 for ambulance ride to hospital across the street

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Toddler dies after ambulance hit by drunk driver

Cleveland, Ohio – EMS official fired over police shooting Facebook posts sues city

New York, New York – Emotionally disturbed man survives leap from moving ambulance

Noxubee County, Mississippi – Bond set for accused ambulance burglar

Cincinnati, Ohio – Rock thrown at ambulance window

Tshwane, South Africa – Paramedics arrested in possession of an emergency radio