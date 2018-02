by

by In

Virden, Manitoba – Virden paramedic wants top job at Manitoba’s biggest union

Olympia, Washington – Protestors blame police for woman’s death; police blame paramedics

Columbus, Ohio – Ambulance driver cited in crash that saw EMS unit overturn

Scottsdale, Arizona – 911 calls released after fire medical captain was killed

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Community support helps paramedic cope with PTSD

Wiltshire, UK – Air ambulance service saddened by response to its helicopter sculpture plans

Adelaide, South Australia – Fake paramedic raises security concerns at hospital