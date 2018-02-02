by

Hamilton, Ontario – Ontario’s health minister blames the flu for Hamilton’s ambulance shortage, but paramedics disagree

Biloxi, Mississippi – Homeless veteran assaulted paramedic helping him get to hospital

Palo Alto, California – Man accused of wild spree – groping, head butting nurse and spitting in paramedic’s face

Fort Myers Beach, Florida – Local Fire/EMS union vice-president accused of misappropriating funds

Stamford, Connecticut – Community rallies around cancer stricken paramedic

Colchester, UK – Winter pressure saw ambulance service lose 730 hours

Queensland, Australia – Queensland government under pressure to create laws which protect paramedics, police, and firefighters