** Texas paramedic with amputated leg now walking despite catastrophic August crash

** A Texas paramedic from Waco is back on his feet again, just weeks after having his left leg amputated and some five months after being struck down by a drunk driver at an August MVA scene. That is the word from KWTX (January 16) which said East Texas Medical Center practitioner Rory Barrios, 31, is now using a walker to get around. Barrios, who spent Christmas at home in a wheelchair, has undergone 15 separate surgeries to repair injuries from the August 19th crash. He has now been fitted with a prosthesis and hopes to return to his EMS job by the year’s close.