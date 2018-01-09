** Oklahoma man arrested for murdering EMT daughter; tried to claim her fatal head wound was self-inflicted

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Oklahoma judge in Norman has ruled that a first-degree murder case against an area man accused in the shooting death of his EMT daughter will go forward, despite the man’s claim her wound was self-inflicted. That is the word from The Daily Mail (Abigail Miller/Emily Crane/January 9) which said the Monday ruling means Ronald Lee McMullin, 43, will stand trial for the June 29th killing of Kailee Jo Hooker, 22. According to the newspaper, McMullin has long maintained that Hooker accidentally shot herself in the head. Detectives testifying in court Monday, however, said the crime scene evidence did not match his account of what happened. Court heard suspicion initially fell on McMullin as police arrived at the residence only to find him wiping up blood while his dead daughter lay inches away. He was also covered in blood and appeared to try to remove evidence from his clothing by burying himself in front lawn dirt. McMullin was arrested on July 5th. Police said Kailee and her father had a tumultuous relationship. Several of Kailee’s friends also told authorities McMullin had molested Kailee when she was a child.