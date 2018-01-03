** South Carolina fire truck hits paramedic at MVA scene

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A South Carolina paramedic from Hanahan continues to recover from a Wednesday accident in which a firetruck sliding on ice hit him at an MVA scene. That is the word from WCIV (January 3) which said the 9 a.m. mishap occurred as medics were responding to a two car collision. According to the news site, a second paramedic injured his ankle after jumping over a bridge to also avoid being hit. There is no word on the exact extent of the initial paramedic’s injuries. A spokesman for the local police service said, however, both EMS providers are expected to fully recover.